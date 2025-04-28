3 People Dead After Small Plane Crashes At Tennessee Airport

Three people have sadly died after a small plane crashed at a Tennessee airport. It was just the latest in a series of small aircraft disasters over the past few weeks.

As in the cases of those other crashes, the results were fatal. All three people who had been on the small plane died after it crashed at a Tennessee airport. The incident happened on Saturday, April 26. The small plane crashed near Upper Cumberland Regional Airport in Sparta, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft crash in a news release. According to the organization, the small plane had been a Mooney M20TN aircraft. It crashed South of the airport. They wrote, "A Mooney M20TN crashed south of Upper Cumberland Regional Airport in Tennessee around noon local time on Saturday, April 26. Three people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."

Small Plane Crashes

Officials have confirmed that all three people on board died during the crash. Dean Selby, the director of Upper Cumberland Regional Airport, shared some more details on the plane crash. The plane had departed from Alabama but fell short of its original destination. The small plane went down after Memphis Air Traffic Control Center said that it had lost contact with the aircraft.