Small Plane Hits Power Lines And Crashes Into Road Way, No Survivors

A small plane has crashed in Illinois after hitting power lines. Sadly, there were no survivors in the single-engine plane crash. Four people had been on board at the time.

The aircraft had been flying above Trilla in Coles County when it crashed onto 551-587 County Road. The resulting crash into the highway killed all four people on board.

"ISP Troop 7 was notified of a small single-engine plane crash at the above location. All four occupants were from Menomonie, Wis., and were pronounced deceased on scene," said police.

The plane reportedly crashed after striking several power lines near the road. Authorities were able to confirm that there had been two women and two men on board the aircraft. However, at this time, they haven't released the identity of those involved in the crash.

Plane Crash Into Road

"The aircraft remains in the roadway and the roadway will be shut down until later today. This is an active and ongoing investigation," police added. "No further information is available at this time."

Following the crash, the Coles County Sheriff's Office urged travelers to avoid the area via a post on Facebook.

One eyewitness described the chaos of the crash. They said they had been sitting in their room when they heard a loud boom. The resulting plane crash caused the power to go out.

Witness Kynnedi Goldstein told CBS News Chicago, "I was sitting in my room, and I was getting ready to turn a show on and all of a sudden I hear this noise. It's like the whole 'boom,' and then our power went out for a second, and then our generator kicked on ... So then I go out to our sunroom, and I look, and there's a huge pile of smoke."

Meanwhile, officials also mourned the tragedy.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement posted on X, "Terrible news out of Coles County. My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."