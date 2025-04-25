Small Plane Crashes Near Popular Beach Town, Killing 5 Police Officers Onboard

A small plane has crashed into a popular beach town, killing the majority of the people on board the aircraft. It is the latest small-scale plane crash in recent weeks with just as deadly results.

The incident happened in Thailand on Friday, April 25. The small plane crashed into the ocean near the coast of the town. There had been police officers on board the aircraft. They had been conducting a test flight as part of preparations for parachute training in Hua Hin. Sadly, the flight turned deadly.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said, per the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (TPBS) that five of the six police officers on board had died. Meanwhile, it appears that a sixth person has survived the crash. Their current condition is unknown at this time. But authorities have described the survivor's condition as critical.

All of the deceased were police officers. At this time, we're unsure of the model of plane that was used. But it would appear that it was a propeller plane that was used. Footage showed the small plane submerged in water offshore. Three pilots, an aircraft engineer, and two mechanics had been flying the aircraft.

Small Plane Crashes

At this time, we're not sure what caused the crash. But authorities are investigating the situation and have managed to retrieve the black box. Upon impact, the small plane broke into two.

National Police Chief Kitrat Phanphet said, "The families of the victims will be closely supported and funeral arrangements will be made for them," reported the Associated Press.

"I have ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash," the officer added.

The Royal Thai Police shared on Facebook, writing in a translated post, a tribute to the plane crash. They wrote, "The National Police would like to express its deepest condolences and honor to the 5 policemen. The National Police Office will fully take care of the benefits and welfare of the families of the 5 brave policemen."

It's a heartbreaking tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those involved. May they have peace and comfort.