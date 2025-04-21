Plane Crashes Into Nebraska River, Three People Have Died

A plane has crashed into a Nebraska river, killing everyone on board. It was the second small aircraft to happen over the last weekend. The results in both crashes sadly proved to be the same.

Authorities in Nebraska confirmed that all three people on board died after the plane crashed into the Platte River on April 18. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook about the deadly crash.

They wrote, "A small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river. The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased. Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation at this point."

Small Plane Crashes

Following the crash, authorities were able to confirm that 43-year-old Daniel Williams of Moundridge, Kansas; 50-year-old Jeff Bittinger of Fremont; and 48-year-old Randy Amrein of Fremont had been on the plane before it crashed. All three of them later died in the resulting wreckage.

The exact cause of the aircraft crash is under investigation at this time. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that an eye witness is the one who reported the plane crash. They saw the plane plunge into the river and called emergency services.

However, even with the arrival of emergency services, search and rescue was made difficult given the nature of the crash. Rescue teams used drones to search for survivors but found none. It was just one of two deadly plane crashes to happen over the weekend. In the second, a small plane struck power lines and crashed into a roadway. The resulting crash caused the aircraft to erupt into a fireball killing all those onboard.

Following the crash in Nebraska, people began to offer their condolences. One wrote, "My sympathy to the families who lost loved ones. Hope they find out the cause of the crash."

Another wrote, "God bless all of the people in uniform and airboats and drones and all who worked together to make this recovery. Your fine work is greatly appreciated."