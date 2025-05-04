Passengers Survive Plane Crash, Only To Crash Land In Alligator-Infested Swamp For 36 Hours

I don't know if they're lucky or unlucky. Five passengers survived a plane crash, only to learn they had crash-landed in an alligator-infested swamp. The five were forced to survive for 36 hours on top of the plane.

The plane had crash-landed in the Amazon after making an emergency landing. Fortunately, fishermen eventually found the plane, which had been missing for at least two days. Despite their situation, Wilson Avila, director of the Beni Department's emergency operations center, described the survivors in "excellent condition."

This comes after Bolivia launched a search and rescue for the missing plane. The aircraft disappeared from radar after suffering an engine failure. The aircraft crash-landed into the Itanomas River. Survivor Andres Velarde explained that the pilot chose to put the plane down in the swamp after the aircraft started to lose altitude.

Plane Crash Turned Survival Story

Unfortunately, the survivors weren't out of danger yet. They were stranded in an alligator-infested swamp. As the survivor described, they were "surrounded by alligators that came within three metres of us." Additionally, an anaconda swam by them in one tense moment as well. So how did they survive the dangers?

Well, Velarde believed gas leaking from the aircraft kept the animals away from them. As far as supplies, they ate local cassava flour.