Man Wrangles An Alligator While Barefoot On An Interstate: It Doesn't Get More Florida Than That

When I read the words man wrangles alligator barefoot, there is only one US state that came to mind — Florida. While Florida is known for its tropical weather and Disney World parks it is also known for some crazy shenanigans. Typically those events involve alligators or all or sorts of people interacting with wildlife. So when I learned heard "man wrangles alligator barefoot" I knew it had to be in Florida. Don't worry, the man was a professional.

Man Wrangles Alligator Barefoot In Epic Video

Mike Dragich is no stranger to these large reptiles. In fact, he is an alligator wrangler with a known social media presence. Additionally, he often works with various Florida organizations to help remove alligators from unwanted spaces. The most recent location happened to be on the side of I-95.

When the local sheriffs office got a call about the critter, they decided to call in some backup. They worked with Dragich as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Not to mention the Florida Highway Patrol. However it was Dragich that truly stole the show. The video, posted by the sherrif's office, shows him approaching the alligator with no fear.

Despite the fact that the alligator did not seem thrilled with his rescuer, Dragich eventually wrangled the gator onto the side of the highway. Then he proceeded to climb on its back and seal its jaws shut so that no accidental biting would occur during transit. Finally, the massive creature was loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

The sheriff's office joked, "If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median — nope, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. That happened." Dragich later joined in on the fun sharing the video on his own social media saying, "Why did the alligator cross the road? ?????."

And that my friends is how a man wrangles an alligator barefoot — in true Florida fashion.