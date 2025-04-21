Turns Out Most Alligator Attacks Have Only One Thing To Blame
Image via Shutterstock
Wild Animals

Turns Out Most Alligator Attacks Have Only One Thing To Blame, According To New Study

By |

I feel like every year I write about a different person getting mauled by an alligator. Sometimes, it's more than one. But perhaps, we've been too harsh to blame the reptiles for only doing what's in their nature. It turns out that most of the alligator attacks have only one thing to blame.

And that's people. That's right, the victims of gator attacks are often the ones to blame for getting themselves in that predicament. As they say, f—k around and find out. Well, a lot of people find out in that regard. A new study published the journal Human-Wildlife Interactions found that 96 percent of recorded alligator attacks were due to human activity.

This was due to either "human inattention" or "risk-taking" prior to the attack.

"I wondered if crocodilians had an unwarranted reputation for attacks the same way snakes do," said Mark Teshera, lead author of the study and a biology professor at Center College, in a press release. "It was important to create a ranking system for risky human behaviors because it showed that the overwhelming majority of bites stemmed from some level of humans engaging in risky behavior in places where alligators live. Therefore, we should not call these encounters 'attacks.'"

Alligator Attacks

Basically, these researchers took a look at hundreds of years worth of alligator attacks. Based upon the interactions, they ranked whether the human bevior risk was low, moderate, high, or potentially no risk at all. Almost all attacks preceded at least moderate-risk behavior. This ranged from swimming in alligator-infested rivers to not being aware of their surroundings.

"The takeaway lesson ... is that many bites can be prevented if humans are aware of their surrounding and minimize risky behaviors such as walking small pets near bodies of water or swimming where alligators are known to be present," says Frank Mazzotti, another lead author and a professor of wildlife ecology at UF. "Ultimately, the study underscores that situational awareness and informed choices, especially during recreational activities in alligator country, can help protect both people and wildlife."

So basically, the gators aren't to blame in most cases. However, it's hard to argue that's always the case, especially when they literally ring your doorbell. 

Breeds

Alligators as Pets: Cool Idea or Asking For Trouble?

Wild Animals

Florida Homeowner Horrified To Find Giant Alligator In Kitchen Amid Hurricane Milton Floodwaters

Wild Animals

South Carolina Shoppers Get Shock When They Discover Alligator Under Shopping Carts

Wild Animals

Wild Video Shows Alligator Attacking Vehicle In Hurricane Milton Floodwaters

 