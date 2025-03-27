'Seinfeld' Actor Claims That Show May Have Accidentally Started Viral Travel Trend

Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton believes the TV show and he may have accidentally created a modern day travel trend. I'm talking about the viral travel trend called raw dogging.

The idea behind the trend is that you do absolutely nothing on a plane. You don't drink, don't eat, and don't partake in any sort of entertainment for the entire flight. It's just you and your thoughts for the entire duration of the trip. The Seinfeld actor says he feels a bit responsible for it all.

Warburton played David Puddy on the show.

"So this 'raw dogging' has become a bit of a thing, and I feel a bit responsible," he said in an Instagram video on Monday. He also screenshotted a 2024 BuzzFeed article titled "People Are 'Rawdogging' Flights Now, And We Need To Know How You Feel About This Trend."

'Seinfeld' Actor Speaks Out

Warburton specifically highlighted a scene from the ninth season of Seinfeld. In the episode, the Seinfeld actor's character David chooses to just sit and stare on the flight beside girlfriend Elaine.

"You want something to read?" Elaine asked David.

"No, I'm good," David responded to which Elaine asked if he was going to take a nap. But David refused, saying that he wouldn't. Elaine asked him, "You just gonna sit there staring at the back of the seat?"

The Seinfeld actor further said about the episode, "My concern is that somebody's gonna get hurt, and if you go into this thing blindly... You know what I'm saying?"

"Just not reading, watching something, you better be OK with what's going on up here, inside your ol' noggin. I'm not, but it's weird and entertaining at times," the actor added. "Just be careful. That's all I'm saying. It's not for novices."

Meanwhile, nutritionist Toby King explained that the travel trend can be dangerous. It can lead to a risk of blood clots and other complications due to dehydration. "This is one of the most dangerous trends I have seen on social media in a while, and while it looks innocent and a bit of fun on the surface, this could have deadly consequences and I would urge people to use sense when traveling," King said.