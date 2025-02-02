Solo Female Traveler Opens Up About Destinations People Told Her To Avoid And If They're Really Unsafe

Traveling by yourself can be daunting, and it's especially important to consider safety. However, one solo female traveler opened up about places that people told her to avoid. Throwing caution to the wind, she decided to check out the places herself and weigh how safe she thought they were.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her ratings for the places she's visited that others told her were unsafe. See the complete list of rankings below:

Indian 7/10 Guatemala 8/10 Palestine 8/10 Kyrgyzstan 7/10 Mexico 8/10 Albania 9/10 Kosovo - 7/10

Now, keep in mind that these are her own personal rankings. These are by no means professional critiques on the safety of an area. You should consider what ever travel restrictions, bans, and other caution when traveling. However, as a solo female traveler, Sabina Trojanova (@girlvsglobe) is making up her own mind about traveling.

Solo Traveler Explains Ratings

Speaking with Daily Mail, she explained how she came up with her ratings.

She said, "My ratings are a mix of subjective experiences from my travels and broader safety trends in each country. It is never my intention to promote a rose-tinted view of foreign countries or ignore their darker realities. But I also find the narrative that travelling abroad as a woman is dangerous - a narrative pushed heavily by certain segments of society - incredibly problematic. The sad truth is that existing as a woman anywhere is dangerous."

She continued, "In the UK, a woman is killed by a man every three days. In a 2021 survey of 1,000 women living in the UK, 97 per cent of participants reported being harassed or assaulted. With that said, some countries are considered less safe for women than others."

However, the solo traveler recognizes that no place in the world is completely safe. She won't give a 10 out of 10 to anywhere for safety.

She said, "In my view, such a score is not possible in today's world." The solo traveler also doesn't have any recommendations.

She said, "Yes and no. If you are going abroad for the first time, these are not the places I'd recommend. It's best to start off easy, build your confidence and then tackle these more "challenging" destinations. For solo travel beginners, I'd recommend either staying closer to home, choosing destinations without a big language or culture barrier, or visiting destinations like Thailand that are popular among other solo travelers."

The solo traveler added, "I find it incredibly important to show women that solo travel is not something to be afraid of. Bad things can happen abroad, just as they can happen at home."