Two College Students Shocked To Find They're The Only Ones On Southwest Flight

Imagine getting on a flight and being the only one on board. Sounds like every flyer's dream, right? Two college students were shocked to find they were the only ones on a Southwest flight.

They essentially got private jet flight for no upcharge. The two college students shared their unreal experience on TikTok with their followers. They revealed that they got the whole Southwest flight to themselves.

"We were just giddy, like so excited," Natalie Wolfley told Fox 13 Salt Lake City. "We were like we're VIP. This is our plane." She and her friend Savannah Sargent were flying from Utah to Arizona when an employee informed them that they had a "chartered plane."

"We were so confused, and we just thought he was kidding because that never happens," Sargent told ABC4. But they quickly realized that they were the only ones with tickets out of the 175 seats on the plane. They found the entire experience to be very surreal and felt like very rich, upper-class people.

Southwest IN Style

Flight attendants addressed them by name. They also got to sit in the cockpit.

"I think the coolest part about the experience was just that personal connection that we were able to have with the crew members, with the team, with the pilot," Wolfley told ABC4.

They also didn't have to use their inside voices since no one else was on board.

"No one's going to hear us," Wolfley declared. "We're going to be 10,000 feet in the air, yapping away."

As you can imagine, their video drew plenty of responses from others wishing they could be on the Southwest flight.

One wrote, "It's tough watching someone else live your dream." Another wrote, "This would be my fun fact for the rest of time." Yet another wrote, "What a cool pilot!! I bet this will be a memory you think about forever."