Woman Claims Southwest Airlines Kicked Her Off Flight After Her Cat Pooped In Its Carrier

One Southwest Airlines passenger is claiming the airline kicked her off the flight after her cat pooped in its carrier. It's yet another wild pet travel story.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter, a woman named Alex made a bold claim about Southwest Airlines.

"Put a finger down if your kitten pooped in his carrier on the plane because he got scared of a rough landing and the crew was so angry about the smell that they kicked you off your next flight and left you in a random city for 12 hours and now you're rationing cat litter and food in a family bathroom," the user, who goes by @barelyalex, wrote on the platform.

Alex claims she was traveling with her seven-month-old kitten named Oni. During the flight, the cat ended up using the bathroom in its carrier. In an attempt to clean up the mess, Alex says that she took its waste to the airplane bathroom, balling it up in paper towel. She ended up throwing the feces in a trash can in the bathroom.

"After wrapping the dirty paper towels in another clean one, I dispose of them in the trash because I am worried about if they can be flushed and expect they take out the trash between flights," she wrote in the post. She said she explained it to the flight attendants. "I finish cleaning up and put the rest of the trash in the garbage bag for them to easily get rid of."

Southwest Airlines Flight

Unfortunately for Alex, she realized that she would be reboarding the same plane for her connecting flight.

"I rush out and quickly realize I will be re-boarding the same plane [for my connection]," she shared. "Oni and his carrier are fully cleaned and there is no trace of the incident. No odor at all."

The plane had new flight attendants, who complained that they had to close the bathroom due to the smell. The Southwest Airlines flight attendants also allegedly told her that she had to leave.

"I go and sit in the back. Flight attendant approaches me in a hostile manner saying they are agitated because they had to close that bathroom for the flight and questions me," she recounted. "I am very stressed and overwhelmed and apologetic because I genuinely thought they would change the trash but they did not and have no spray to assist with the smell."

She ended up getting escorted off the flight.

"[My new flight] is over several hours from then, to another airport. Then another layover of over an hour and then finally to [my destination] LAX," she said. According to her, Southwest offered her a $200 travel voucher for her trouble, saying the flight attendants overracted.