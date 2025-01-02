Another Furious Passenger Angry After Being Forced To Give Up Seat For A Dog

Another furious passenger is absolutely livid after they lost their seat to a service dog. Previously, we reported on a Delta passenger being angry that they lost their first class seat to a service dog.

Now, an United Airlines passenger experienced the same issue. Also taking to Reddit, the passenger explained that they thought they were going to get booted from the plane over the dog.

They wrote, "I boarded a flight from SAN to DEN and an enormous 'service' dog was sitting on my seat. He was way too big to fit on the floor. The flight attendant was a few rows away and when asked if she saw the dog, she just shrugged. My husband and I tried to resolve it with the passenger but there was no way that dog could fit under his legs in his window seat. Since we were told that it was a completely full flight, and the dog was taking my seat, I thought I was going to get bumped off the flight by this dog."

Passenger Is Furious

United Airlines staff was less than helpful in getting back their original seat. But they did find a new seat for the very angry passenger.

They wrote, "A United staff member came onboard and spoke to the passenger but the dog remained. Finally, somehow they located another seat for me. The dog stayed on my seat for the whole flight. Totally absurd that an oversized dog can displace a paying passenger from their seat. United needs to crack down on passengers abusing the "service" animal allowance. How can someone be allowed onboard with a dog that big without buying an extra seat? United's policy is that service dogs 'can't be in the aisle or the floor space of the travelers next to you.' Also it is nasty to have a dog outside of a carrier sitting on passengers' seats with his butt on the armrests. The gate agents carefully check the size my carry-on, but apparently they don't monitor the size of people's 'service' dogs! WTH?!"

Several people on the social media lent the passenger their sympathetic ears. One wrote, "I just saw a guy with a Great Dane turned away at the Frontier counter — they (correctly IMHO) said it was too big for the footwell. Wonder if there are more specific size guidelines on the site. Guy was really mad, but dude did you not realize your dog was the size of a pony ...??"

Meanwhile, another agreed, "If the human with the dog calls ahead they can purchase a second seat. Not sure if United gives a discount, but that's what should have happened so no one could even book the extra seat."

However, it sounds like things are unlikely to change.