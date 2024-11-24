Frustrated Passengers Say United Airlines Claimed Their Bags Were Lost But Their AirTags Told A Different Story

Frustrated passengers are putting United Airlines on blast after the airline said their bags were missing. However, they said that their AirTags showed their bags were right there.

Both Dan Adams and his partner Kurt were going on a two-month vacation to Europe, flying to Barcelona with United. Both had put AirTags on their bags as an extra safety precaution. When they arrived in Barcelona, they asked United where their four checked bags were.

"We get to Barcelona. Get off the flight, go into the airport. And I get out my phone. And all four bags are there, so I'm like, 'Yay, they made it,'" he told Daily Mail. They managed to collect three of their bags and waited for the fourth. The AirTag showed that it was only feet away.

"I looked on the phone to see where it was, and it was only a few feet from where I was standing. I figured they probably forgot to put it on the belt that takes it up to the carousel l from down below. It's probably just stuck there, and somebody forget it," he added. However the bag rep said that they didn't see the bag.

United Airlines

"She came back and said, 'No, there's no sign of your bag. Probably somebody took it.' I said, 'Nobody took it. The AirTag shows it right there,'" he recalled. However, the United rep said that they don't follow the AirTag but their own system.

The rep promised the bag would be delivered. "We were tired, jetlagged, and I said ok. And that was my mistake. I trust United when I shouldn't have," he said. The bag didn't arrive to them. Instead, the AirTag showed that it had journeyed out of the city.

"It came into Barcelona and then just kept moving out of Barcelona," he recalled. "I knew at that point that I'd never see that bag again and all the stuff that was inside of it." Adams believes an United employee stole his belongings. He ended up firing a complaint with the airline.

He said, "I've been a really good United customer for years and years. And they know that, yet they treated me this way."

United later released a statement, "Police in Barcelona are handling the investigation into this missing bag." The airline promised to reimburse Adams for his lost luggage.