Travel Expert Reveals The Most Underrated Cities To Visit In Europe If You're Looking To Avoid Crowds

If you're wanting to travel but want to avoid all the crowds, then consider hitting one of these hidden gems in Europe instead of going along the beaten path for that Eurotrip.

Travel expert Anna Merabishvili spoke with Daily Mail about what she considers to be the biggest hidden gems for the continent. And I hope you have your notebook ready. She says, "I have travelled to many cities in Europe and these are the cities that I honestly fell in love with, but are not necessarily the most popular to visit."

Anna said that the biggest Europe hidden gems are Bordeaux, France; Gdansk, Poland; Stockholm, Sweden; San Sebastian, Spain; Tbilisi, Georgia; and Bergamo, Italy.

She considers Bordeaux to be a more worthy visit than going somewhere like Paris. Anna says the city is vibrant with a lot of color and good eats. She said, "I was most surprised by how vibrant the city of Bordeaux was. It quickly became one of my favourite cities in Europe, as the shopping is incredible and there are so many food and drink options. Walking around, you can find so many hidden gems - there is a street with colorful umbrellas, and some buildings look like chateaux. There are also lots of wine bars and cafes with outdoor seating, which adds to the overall vibe of the city."

Meanwhile, in Gdansk, Poland, Anna found plenty to do in both the day and at night, highlighting a vibrant party scene.

She says, "Take a walk in the Old Town and admire the architecture. The old town is very beautiful, with Neptune's Fountain and colourful buildings. You will get great views of the city walking along the river. Also, visit the Museum of the Second World War. It's super-fascinating and provides a comprehensive look at WWII from a Polish perspective, featuring well-designed exhibits that are both informative and moving. And dance the night away in 100cznia. This warehouse-turned-food-court is great to visit both during the day and during the night. It has a unique industrial, street-party vibe."

Anna described the overall atmosphere in Stockholm, Sweden as very inviting and nice. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, consider marking San Sebastian, Spain on your travel itinerary. She said, "San Sebastián is mostly known for its food, so the food is definitely what blew my mind the most. I loved the tapas bars, the pintxos (snacks), and of course, the Basque cheesecake."

Each of these cities offer their own highlights and culture. But more importantly, they lack the crowds that some of the other more popular European cities have.