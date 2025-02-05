Determined Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Flight Despite Unruly Passenger Making Scene And Getting Tied Up

What's your engagement story? I'm sure that yours can't be more chaotic that this person's. A man was determined to propose to his girlfriend and didn't let the antics of a unruly passenger ruin the moment.

Flight workers ended up duct taping the unruly passenger to his seat. Meanwhile, nearby, a couple got engaged. It just may be the "most chaotic flight ever" and that's saying something.

"It was the most chaotic flight of my life," said Maísa Barberino, a TikToker. "As soon as we took off, this guy started being kind of annoying ... and at some point of the flight he just got really aggressive."

The unruly passenger allegedly groped two female flight attendants and also punched a male flight attendant as well. His antics resulted in him getting duct taped quite literally to his seat.

"So, the crew had to contain him," she said. "They taped him in the seat so he couldn't move or do anything else. He started yelling and screaming — people started getting scared."

Unruly Passenger And A Proposal For The History Books

Then according to the TikToker, a passenger in front of the unruly passenger suddenly hopped to his feet. He retrieved his engagement ring from an overhead bin and proposed to his girlfriend on the spot. It was a strange dream like moment.

"This guy just stands up and proposes," said Barberino.

"I don't know if he was thinking, 'We're all gonna die, so let me purpose right now,'" she said. "He literally stands up, got the ring [from] his bag, he got on his knee — he was probably planning to do a romantic thing, but he couldn't because he probably thought he was gonna die."

Fortunately, the man's girlfriend said "yes" despite the craziness of the flight. Several of the other passengers applauded the man for his boldness. Meanwhile, the unruly passenger had tape applied to his mouth.

"When we finally landed, there were about 20 cops waiting for him outside of the plane," said Barberino. "He's probably in jail right now. It [was] crazy."