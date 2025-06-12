Second Bison Goring Of Yellowstone Happens As A New Jersey Man Gets Gored Near Old Faithful

Yellowstone National Park has now suffered its second bison goring of the 2025 year. As is typically the case, this Yellowstone tourist got too close to the wild animal and suffered the consequences. Find out exactly what happened to this poor New Jersey man when he encountered a wild bison.

Second Bison Goring In Yellowstone Happens Near Old Faithful

Cowboy State Daily shares the horrible news surrounding a 30-year-old New Jersey man who a bison in Yellowstone National Park gored. The event occurred on Tuesday morning and is the second bison goring of the year. The unfortunate event took place in the Upper Geyer Basin near Old Faithful. This is one of the busiest areas in Yellowstone, meaning a place full of onlookers for the ghastly scene.

As is the case with many of the bison encounters at the park, this man wandered too close to the wild animal. Park officials share that the man, along with a group of visitors, "approached the bison too closely." Similar to most wild animals, the bison did not like being approached; therefore, it turned and charged at the group.

Luckily for this man, he only suffered minor injuries.

Not The First Incident Of Its Kind

Unfortunately, this bison goring is not the first incident of its kind at Yellowstone National Park. This is the second bison goring of this year, and one of countless in the past. The first goring incident occurred on Sunday, May 4, involving a Florida man. Similar to this incident, the man got too close to the wild animal. Typically, the park sees between 2 and 3 bison gorings a year. However, there are other interactions with bison and various wildlife at the park besides the gorings.

One person suffered a headbutt from a bison while driving through the park. Another family received a surprise when a bear decided to climb onto their vehicle. Wild animals will always defend their territory, so it is important to give them the recommended space. That selfie is not worth the risk.