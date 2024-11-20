Scientists Teach Rats How To Drive And They Love To Speed

When I think of all of the things scientists are doing behind closed doors, teaching rats how to drive was not it. However that seems to be exactly what is happening. Scientists have been teaching rats to operate tiny cars and have found that not only are they good at it but that they have a need for speed. Who would have thought?

Not Only Can Rats Drive But They Have A Need For Speed

The NY Post shares, "University of Richmond professor and neuroscientist Kelly Lambert has been leading the research since 2019." During that time she discovered not only can the rats successfully operate their tiny vehicles, but they seem to enjoy it. Lambert detailed her findings in an essay. She stated, "Unexpectedly, we found that the rats had an intense motivation for their driving training, often jumping into the car and revving the 'lever engine' before their vehicle hit the road." I genuinely chuckle to myself imagining a little rat's foot slamming down on the gas pedal. They are just loving life.

While this study is definitely cute, many wonder what its purpose is. Lambert explains that she is studying the connection between animals and their environments. She wants to understand how "their cognition develops" as well as "how they learn new skills." The study of watching her rats drive became so popular that it wound up being featured in a Netflix documentary. She claimed that the rats showed the same level of excitement for driving as a dog does when asked if it wants to go on a walk. She described their actions as "perhaps excitement and anticipation."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

A Breakthrough For Science

This is a breakthrough for science for sure. This is because many people assume that animals cannot feel the same sorts of emotions as humans can. However, allowing the rats to drive has shown not only their ability to learn new skills, but an in-depth look into their emotional response systems. However, on thing that has yet to be explored is the reasoning for their excitement. Do these rats really love to drive, or do they love the treat they are rewarded with at the end? I am leaning towards their need for speed. Especially seeing as Lambert explained that even without the treat, "the rodents still wanted to zoom off in their mini cars."