Animals Really Like To Get Drunk, According To New Study

It turns out that humans aren't the only ones who like to get drunk. A new study also found that animals like to get sloshed as much as humans do.

Scientists have monitored various monkeys, lemurs, and birds. And they found that they like consume fruit and nectar that contains ethanol. The fermented fruits often contain a 2 percent alcohol by volume level. However, some fruit contains a much higher level. In particular, monkeys were the most likely to enjoy catching a buzz.

Researchers observed chimps using leafs to collect sap that contained ethanol. They then turned up like the average college frat boy. First author Anna Bowland of the University of Exeter said, "On the cognitive side, ideas have been put forward that ethanol can trigger the endorphin and dopamine system, which leads to feelings of relaxation that could have benefits in terms of sociality."

Meanwhile, senior author Kimberley Hockingsalso noted, "We're moving away from this anthropocentric view that ethanol is just something that humans use. It's much more abundant in the natural world than we previously thought, and most animals that eat sugary fruits are going to be exposed to some level of ethanol."

Drunk Animals

The study is a remarkable find. It showed that animals do not avoid ethanol when eating in the wild. In fact, they actually seek it out. When introduced to randomized food, animals were more likely to select food that had higher levels of ethanol. It's not just chimps either. Aye-ayes or long-fingered lemurs enjoyed ethanol concentrations in the 2 to 5 percent range. So animals like getting drunk.

Up until now, the number of drunk wild animals has been relatively rare. But the study published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution suggests that it may be common than previously thought. However, questions remain. Animals have evolved to naturally metabolize ethanol but it remains to be seen just how often this actually happens.