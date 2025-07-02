Scientists Have Found A New Potential Way To Save Victims Of Natural Disasters And It’s Not What You Think

Natural disasters are often quite dramatic. They result not only in the destruction of property, but also in the loss of lives. Frequently, search and rescue teams must search for victims who may be trapped under rubble or debris. While those teams have been known to use bomb-detecting rats, medical-grade maggots, or search-and-rescue dogs, now there is another tool at scientists' disposal. Recently, scientists have discovered a new potential method to save victims of natural disasters, and I promise you, it is not what you think. These scientists are using beetles, that's right, beetles.

Scientists Are Using Beetles To Save Victims Of Natural Disasters?

I know what you are thinking. How in the world can beetles help save victims of natural disasters? I know, because that was the first thought that came to my mind as well. After all, search and rescue dogs have an incredible sense of smell. They can locate someone, start digging them out, and bark to alert humans to the victim's location. A beetle can't do all of that, so what can they do? Beetles are remarkably skilled navigators and excel at navigating tight spaces.

Scientists have been outfitting darkling beetles with small packs on their backs and have been controlling their movements through the use of electrodes. Almost as if they were playing a video game. The University of Queensland's Dr. Thang Vo-Doan is a member of the project. When speaking with Phys.org he shared, "Beetles possess many natural gifts that make them the masters of climbing and maneuvering in small, complex spaces such as dense rubble, that are difficult for robots to navigate."

This study aims to guide beetles through debris, harnessing their natural abilities, and provide guidance on locating potential victims of natural disasters, ultimately helping to save them. Additionally, scientists have confirmed that outfitting these insects with the backpacks does not affect the beetles' lifespan at all.

Beetles Are Better Than Robots?

While scientists have designed robots for this exact purpose, it turns out that beetles are the preferred method to save victims of natural disasters. That is because, unlike the robots, these insects can move side-to-side and up vertical walls. Research Assistant Lachlan Fitzgerald stated, "While robots at this scale have made strides in locomotion, the transition from horizontal surfaces to walls remains a formidable challenge for them."

Scientists hope that using the beetles will allow them to locate and save victims of natural disasters quickly and efficiently. After all, when it comes to saving lives, time is of the utmost essence.