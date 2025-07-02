Stormchasers Get Engaged In Front Of Tornado

Talk about a proposal that you would never forget. Two stormchasers got engaged in front of an active tornado in what must have been the engagement to beat all engagements.

Stormchasers Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas fell in love after meeting online about their shared interest in weather.

"We became friends in the weather Twittersphere a couple of years ago," Berdomas told People. "We got to know each other online and were really good friends. After other relationships we were each in ended, we became even closer. Last June, we decided to meet up for the first time to go on a storm chase."

From there, a blossoming romance formed. The two became inseparable, and Shelton said he knew from the day he met her that he would pop the question during a storm.

Stormchasers Get Engaged

"I've been waiting for 18 weeks now, just for the perfect opportunity," Shelton said. "I wanted to do it in South Dakota in front of a photogenic tornado, because South Dakota is our favorite state, both of us. And it just worked out perfect."

The two stormchasers ended up chasing after a tornado on June 28.

"I had no idea about the proposal at all. It was just business as usual," Berdomas shares. "I don't know how he kept it from me because we're always in the same truck, in the same hotels, together all the time. So we were waiting for the storm to fire off and picked the one we were going after. We were watching the wall cloud form and then we saw a funnel and we were talking to our stream and everything."

So she didn't think anything of it when Shelton wanted to get a picture in front of the tornado. Consider her shock when Shelton popped the question in front of a tornado, and the two stormchasers got engaged.

"Later on, the most photogenic tornado ever came down. We were just videoing it as usual. Our other chase friend, Brandon, he was parked in front of us," Berdomas says. "We were in the tornado when it first dropped down. We got very close. Brandon's in front and he pulls up and runs over and he's like, 'Okay, we've got to get a better picture.' "

The stormchasers now have a very unique engagement story for the ages!