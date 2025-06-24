Violent Tornado Kills Two 6-Year-Old Twins After Tree Falls On Home

In a bit of tragic news, two 6-year-old twins have died after a violent tornado swept through Clark Mills, New York. It caused a tree to fall on the kids' home, killing them.

The National Weather Service warned about the EF-1 tornado on Sunday, June 22. In a statement, they revealed the tornado reached winds of 105 miles per hour as it swept through the area.

The National Weather Service wrote, "A deadly pre-dawn tornado spun up at a kink in a line of severe thunderstorms, in Clark Mills of Oneida County NY. Numerous trees were uprooted or snapped, with many of them on structures. 3 homes were sliced or crushed by trees. 2 residents were killed in one of the heavily-damaged homes, and a third fatality occurred on the crushed end of another residence. The tornado quickly became intense while traveling southwest initially, and unfortunately destroyed a historic grist mill along Oriskany Creek."

Tornado Kills Two Twins

Meanwhile, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they responded to reports of devastation following the tornado.

The Sheriff's Department wrote, "Deputies were also notified that a tree collapsed onto a residence on Hoyland Avenue, occupied by a mother and her two children. It was reported by the caller that the roof collapsed onto her, causing her to become temporarily entrapped and she was unable to locate her two daughters. The case was turned over to members of the Criminal Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit. Further investigation led to locating both, Emily Bisson (6) and Kenni Bisson (6) inside of the residence. Both female juveniles were pronounced deceased on the scene."

Kayleigh Bisson and her twin daughters, Emily and Kenni Bisson, had been sheltering in place. That's when the tornado caused a tree to come crashing down on the home Neighbor Jared Bowman told Syracuse.com that the mom rushed for help.

"She was yelling, 'Get my kids out!' But there was no noise. It felt very eerie and bad," he recalled.

A GoFundMe also mourn the loss of the two girls after the tragic tornado. It read, "These girls were known throughout town. They were apart of softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics. And so much more. They always kept everyone smiling. And made people remember what life was all about. They walked through life smiling, dancing, and belly laughs that lasted for days. They were incredible artists that had a enact for a paint brush and some chalk."