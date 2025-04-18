21-Year-Old Dies After Storm Sends Tree Toppling Onto Home

A 21-year-old man has sadly died after a storm knocked over a tree, sending it toppling down onto his house and the man inside. The tragic incident happened in Ohio earlier this week.

Sadly when it comes to storms, trees remain an ever present and hard to prepare against danger. Strong winds can send the plants smashing into your homes. The results are devastating and deadly. Last year, a tree just barely avoided hitting my house during a hurricane. The Barberton Fire Department found 21-year-old Noah Hall dead in his bedroom at his home. According to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV, they believe a storm caused the tree to fall on April 15.

Rescue teams work diligently to try to rescue the 21-year-old. That included the Barberton Fire Department and Summit County Special Operations rescue team. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done. They pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene.

21-Year-Old Dies From Tree

His family is devastated by the passing of the young man. According to a GoFundMe, the 21-year-old was kind and loving ans also worked at a local Wendy's on his way to manager.

The GoFundMe reads, "Yesterday we lost an amazing soul. Noah Hall (21) passed away from a tragic accident. A tree fell on the home while noah was sleeping. His family and closest friends mourn noah. His mom and sisters, as well as the Norton Wendys crew hope he's at complete and everlasting peace. We all miss our Noah. His humor flooded rooms and no matter what kind of day you were having, he knew how to make it better. He was hard working and determined for better. He was the person that you could go to for anything and he'd sit and listen. Despite that the world was cruel to him, he didn't have a single evil bone in his body. Please help with whatever you can. We're raising money for Noah to have a proper funeral and burial. He deserves it!"

His mother also spoke out following his untimely passing.

"He's just a big guy with a big heart," his mother, Ashley Hall, told WEWS.