Beloved College Student Dies While Sleeping In Hammock After Tree Falls On Him

A beloved college student has died while sleeping on a hammock. Sadly, the tree he was napping under ended up falling on him and crushing him. The tragic incident happened at a Catholic retreat.

22-year-old college student Malachi Crain was sleeping in a hammock. He had gone on a retreat with his friends and was camping in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia. While sleeping in a hammock, the tree feel on top of him last Saturday morning. Sadly, there was nothing that anyone could do.

At the time, Crain's three friends slept in nearby hammocks. One other camper suffered a minor injury as a result of the tree falling. Sadly, Crain was only a few weeks away from graduating from the University of Alabama. The impact of the tree falling caused significant injuries.