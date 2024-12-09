Ohio Mother, Who Went Missing On Camping Trip Months Ago, Found Dead In Hammock

After going missing back in September, an Ohio mother can finally be laid to rest. Authorities located her remains, found in a hammock, after the woman went missing on a camping trip in Alabama.

Authorities confirmed that the remains belonged to Vendula Wendy Rose. She had gone camping at the end of September in the Talladega National Forest. However, she failed to turn up after the solo camping exhibition. Authorities located Rose's remains in a hammock in the same forest that the missing camper disappeared.

Cleburne County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the remains were Rose's.

"On Dec. 4, the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office was notified by Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs in reference to a positive confirmation that the remains believed to be Mrs. Rose located in the National Forest was indeed Mrs. Vendula Wendy Rose," the statement read.

Ohio Mother Found In Hammock

However, some mysteries remain. So far, authorities haven't released a cause of death. The last time anyone saw her alive was when she left Ohio for Alabama on September 24. Her family expected her home on October 2, but she never showed up. Her family believed her to be "suffering a mental health crisis"

Following her disappearance, they launched an investigation to find the missing camper. Her family said that Rose told them about the camping trip on September 20th. She left "some personal belongings in a Safe Deposit Box at her bank" and also "left her work keys with her employer."

Rose hiked several across several states before making her way to Alabama. She decided to go solo hiking on September 24. During their search for Rose, police found her car. It had "multiple notes that were deemed as abnormal for Rose unless she was having a mental health crisis."

They also found a box of ammunition with seven rounds missing.But at the time, they didn't have any evidence "to believe that there is any foul play suspected in this case." A hunter later discovered her boy in the hammock.

"I appreciate the hard work that Coroner Downs and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science done to confidently confirm this for the family," Sheriff Jon Daniel said on Facebook. "My prayers are with Mrs. Rose's family and friends as they go through this loss."