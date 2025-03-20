Scientists Are Warning Travelers Over Rise Of Mosquito Borne Virus At Popular Spring Break Destinations

Scientists are warning travelers preparing for some sunshine and fun at these popular spring break destinations. A mosquito-borne virus is on the rise.

We're talking about dengue fever, which according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, saw 1,000 cases in the U.S. alone this year. In 2024, nearly 4,000 Americans caught the virus while traveling abroad.

The organization says, "Large outbreaks of dengue can increase the risk the number of dengue cases in US travelers. Because of the increased number of travel-associated cases and because the types of mosquitoes that spread dengue are present in some areas of the United States, small outbreaks might occur."

According to the CDC, popular spring break destinations such as the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Mexico are seeing an uptake in the virus. There's already been 20,000 cases in Mexico so far in 2025. Symptoms include bleeding from nose and gums and also pain under the eyes.

Mosquito Virus

If you develop the virus, it's important to seek treatment and stay hydrated. The death rate can rise as high as 20 percent if left untreated. If you do contract the illness, consider the following according to the CDC:

"There is no specific medicine to treat dengue.

Rest as much as possible.

as much as possible. Take acetaminophen to control fever and relieve pain.

to control fever and relieve pain. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

to stay hydrated. See a healthcare provider if you develop a fever or have symptoms of dengue. Tell him or her about your travel."

To prevent contacting the virus, try to avoid mosquitos. Consider wearing long-sleeves and make sure that you are wearing mosquito repellant as well.

In an emergency notice, officials said, "Dengue virus transmission remains high in the Americas region, including in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Spring and summer travel coincide with the peak season for dengue in many countries, increasing the risk of both travel-associated and locally acquired cases in the United States."

With millions expected to travel for spring break, the CDC warns that travelers need to be wary about the virus. According to the organization, the virus isn't going away anytime soon. It said, "This trend is expected to continue with increased dengue activity in endemic areas in 2025."