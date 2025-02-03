Scientists Alarmed To Discover Zika Virus Turns Humans Into Walking Magnets For Mosquitos

As if the Zika virus wasn't terrifying enough on its own, scientists have discovered something new about it. Not only can it leave you with fever, joint pain, and an overall feeling of un-wellness, but now it does even more. Scientists recently learned that the Zika virus turns humans into walking magnets for mosquitos...great.

Turns Out Zika Makes Humans Magnets For Mosquitos

Zika is not a new disease. In fact, the disease and its transmission has been reported in more than 90 countries across the globe. However, while we know the virus exists, we knew very little about why it has such successful transmission rates. Now, scientists believe they are closer to answering that mystery question. Science Daily shared, "A new study led by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and published in Communications Biology shows that Zika causes metabolic changes in human skin that essentially transforms it from a protective barrier to a magnet for mosquitoes."

How does it do this? Well, the virus "alters gene and protein expression in dermal fibroblasts." Those are the cell types that are responsible for "maintaining structural integrity in the skin." Once those cells are compromised, they are encouraged to produce chemicals through the skin that are attractive to mosquitos. Then, those chemicals encourage the mosquitos to come and bite. Literally meaning that once someone is infected with zika they become walking magnets for mosquitoes. If you are standing near one of those walking magnets you are close to the mosquito's range as well.

Co-lead author of the paper in the study, Dr. Noushin Emami had this to say. "Our findings show that Zika virus isn't just passively transmitted, but it actively manipulates human biology to ensure its survival.

Effects Of Zika

While this new study is interesting, and somewhat alarming, there is no reason to panic. Although you should do your best to avoid contracting the disease, most cases of Zika are non fatal. In fact, most Zika infections do not lead to disease at all. Furthermore, those that do typically only cause mild symptoms which disappear within 2-7 days. However, it can prove much more deadly to those with existing health complications or to developing babies if a pregnant woman is infected.

It is best to keep covered as much as possible, use protective measures (such as bug sprays), and avoid high-traffic mosquito areas.