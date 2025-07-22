Sad New Details In The Death Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner As One Person Remains In Critical Condition

Fans of The Cosby Show were heartbroken by the shocking death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at 54. Now, new details have surfaced about his tragic passing. Warner drowned while swimming at a Costa Rican beach.

The beach did not have lifeguards at the time. A second person is in critical condition after they were caught in the deadly rip currents. Following the passing of Warner, lifeguards released a statement explaining the lack of resources in the area.

"We deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong rip current and died by drowning," the Caribbean Guard, Costa Rica's volunteer lifeguard association, shared via Facebook. "It all happened very quickly. And although there were people on the beach who entered the water to rescue him, they did not arrive in time. He was pulled from underwater without vital signs, and despite CPR maneuvers being performed on the beach, resuscitation was unsuccessful."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies

However, the Caribbean Guard noted several signs in English and Spanish in the area that highlighted the dangers of the beach. No lifeguards were present at the time.

"Due to recent aquatic incidents in Playa Negra, we had redirected resources there and to Chiquita, another iconic beach known for its strong currents," they shared in the statement. "From Caribbean Guard, a volunteer lifeguard association, we make an urgent appeal to the President of the Nation, the national government, the Municipality of Talamanca, and the entire Caribbean community. To continue joining forces to minimize this problem, which, sadly, is on the rise ACROSS THE ENTIRE COUNTRY."

They continued, "We do everything within our reach. We have saved numerous lives in recent years. And if Caribbean Guard didn't exist, the number of drownings would be counted in dozens. We give everything we have to minimize the risks, but without help from the government, clear public policies, and strong support from local business owners, this will continue to happen."

Warner was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Another person remains in critical condition after getting swept. Fans are mourning the loss of Warner.