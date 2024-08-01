Dozens Of Beachgoers Rescued In Maine After Deadly Rip Currents

Dangerous rip currents have kept rescue crews busy all week off the coast of Maine.

According to WMTV, Old Orchard Beach has been a hotbed for rescues. The Surf Rescue, as of Tuesday, had responded to 16 individual calls for help over the course of two days. Moreover, 34 swimmers were saved in response to those calls.

On Wednesday, the public social media accounts linked to Old Orchard Beach shared an aerial image of a rip current in the Ocean Park area. The town's post warned potential beachgoers of dangerous conditions. The post continued on to tell all swimmers to "check with lifeguards on the conditions" before entering the water.

Rip Currents Make for Dangerous Conditions on Maine Beaches

If ever caught in a rip current, it is suggested by officials to relax and float, rather than fight against the current's pull. For able swimmers, swimming parallel to shore is an effective strategy to escape the current as well. For those unable to escape the dangers of the current, facing the shore and calling for help is best.

The rip currents making news in Maine this week are not the first of the beach season. In June, rip currents were responsible for the deaths of 8 swimmers across four days in Florida. According to Weather.com, of those deaths, 5 occurred in in Panama City Beach. Of the deceased, ages varied widely. One victim was a 60 year-old woman. On the contrary, a 29 year-old man also died in the rip currents. Likewise, a set of middle-aged parents sadly drowned off Florida's East Coast while vacationing with their 6 children.

This is all to say, that rip currents must be taken seriously by any beachgoer. Regardless of swimming experience and overall health, the ocean can pose a serious threat to any visitor.

This summer, between shark attacks, rip currents, and alcohol controversies, America's oceans have stayed in the news. Luckily, this story from Maine was one where tragedy was avoided. Let us hope we hear more good news regarding such events as the summer winds down, before children head back to school in the coming weeks.