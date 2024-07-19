Fed Up Lifeguard Resigns Because People Keep Getting Drunk On The Beach

A longtime Maine lifeguard has informed town leaders of his willingness to resign if necessary changes are not quickly made.

According to News Center Maine, Jeffrey Patten is the beach operations coordinator of York, Maine. Patten has held the position for more than 30 years, but has come to his wits end recently. Maine has laws that already prohibit drinking in public spaces. Patten's frustration stems from the city's seeming lack of interest in the enforcement of those laws.

Patten recently submitted a conditional of his resignation to the city. The lifeguard, who is the national compliance officer for the U.S. Lifesaving Association, expressed disappointment with the city in the letter.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

York, Maine has three beaches. "No Drinking" signs are posted at each, but little is done to enforce the clause. Patten asked where 8,000 people can drink openly, with no police presence, anywhere else in the United States? "This is bizarre," continued Patten.

Patten believes that the beach was safer when the drinking was at least concealed. The lack of any police presence has paved way for open drinking, which Patten says promotes excess drinking. Patten says it is common to see beer pong played, and open containers on the beach.

Maine Lifeguard Expresses Frustration With Lack of Police Presence at Beach

Notably, data from the U.S. Lifesaving Association shows alcohol's involvement in 70 percent of deaths associated with water recreation. Patten has made clear he does not want to resign, but it is impossible to keep beachgoers safe if laws are not enforced.

Patten highlighted a 2019 drowning as an example of the dangers present when drinking is occurring on the beach. The longtime lifeguard recalled a group of men drinking together on the beach, before entering into the water. Aside from just the drinking, the waters were rough that fateful afternoon. Of course, the combination only makes things more dangerous.

The town is said to have protocols in place for alerting police of dangers on the beach, but Patten argues it is too little too late. The lifeguard hopes that bringing the issue to city board members will cause action, before tragedy strikes.