Beachgoers Learn You Don't Mess With An Angry Sea Lion in Wild Video

A sea lion charged at several unwanted beachgoers on a popular San Diego beach last month.

According to the NY Post, on June 23, at popular La Jolla Cove, a large sea lion defended its pups from swimmers who had come too close for comfort. The defensive sea lion began barking, before rushing out of the water and toward swimmers sat on the beach.

In a video, captured by Lauren Bertrand, several onlookers rush away from the angered sea lion. Luckily, the sea lion pulled off the attack before any persons were injured.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that La Jolla sea lions have charged humans. Point La Jolla, which is a rocky stretch of San Diego coastline, was indefinitely closed for public access last September. The closure came in response to complaints to protect the sea lions, who had taken a liking to the area. The city council decision was unanimous after two large sea lions had charged wading beachgoers months prior. Again, the incident occurred in the waters of La Jolla Cove, which sits only 200 yards from La Jolla Point.

Sea Lion Charges San Diego Beachgoers

The city of San Diego has stressed the importance of giving the wild sea lions ample space. Still, issues with the public have persisted. The city's website has made note of visitors attempting to touch and take selfies with the sea lions.

Moreover, the summer months, which are popular for visiting the cove, are the most dangerous for humans approaching the sea lions. Pupping season runs from early May to late October. As a result, those months are important, as mother lions use the time to bond and nurse their young.

Digital warnings, and posted signs throughout the beach, should be enough to warn of the risks associated with approaching the sea lions. Additionally, interactions between the public and sea lions may even be a violation of the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to San Diego's website.

Luckily, no individuals were injured in last month's charge. Hopefully, this incident acts as a last warning to beachgoers of the risks in overstepping bounds with wild San Diego sea lions.