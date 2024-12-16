Royal Caribbean Customer Suffers Severe Allergic Reaction But Refuses To Pay For Expensive Medical Care

Everyone hopes their cruise vacations go off without a hitch. But one Royal Caribbean customer suffered an allergic reaction while on a cruise. However, she refused to pay for medication while at sea, citing that it was too expensive.

Instead, the Royal Caribbean customer took her frustrations to social media. She posted a video on TikTok showing off her severely swollen face that she tried to hide behind sunglasses.

"So, I've been on the boat for ... not even the full 24 hours and my face is swollen," she said revealing her face. The Royal Caribbean customer said that she ate something on board that she was allergic to. Reporting her incident to Royal Caribbean staff, she hoped that they could give her some medicine. She asked for a Benadryl, which normally sells for $6 or $7 at stores. However, Royal Caribbean significantly upcharged the medication.

Royal Caribbean Traveler Refuses To Pay

"They do have it, but it costs $390 for them to give me Benadryl," she said. Royal Caribbean doesn't list how much it charges for medication on its website. But this seems quite shocking if true. As you can imagine, her post ended up attracting a lot of attention online. Several people responded to her situation.

One person pointed out that she should have still got the medication, highlighting the severe allergic reaction she faced. They wrote, "Girl i would have spent the $390." Another wrote, "I take the whole medicine cabinet with me on a cruise because I refuse!" Yet another wrote, "I'm sorry. Also in the future honey take everything in the medicine cabinet when you cruise. I take EVERYTHING especially."

Another said they always bring medication with them for that very reason. They also highlighted that medication on cruise ships is very expensive.

"Oh no. I take all meds when we travel especially on a cruise because yesss they are so expensive. Next time you will be on top of it. Hopefully the swelling goes down," they commented.

Fortunately, the ending to this story is happy. Ultimately, the woman said that she was able to bum a Benadryl off someone that she met while on the ship.