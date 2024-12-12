Cruise Ship Expert Reveals Myths About Being Onboard That Simply Aren't True

Going on a cruise ship is a popular vacation for many, but it also comes with certain stigmas and myths. Some people write off the vacation before they ever step foot on a boat.

Cruise ship expert Gaynor Speakman is here to dispel any myths you may have about going on a cruise ship. So far, Speakman has been on 70 cruises and runs her own travel consultancy agency called Not Just Travel. One of the biggest myths is that you can't go on a cruise ship alone.

"Cruising can be ideal for solo travelers," Speakman told Daily Mail. "Norwegian Cruise Line excels in this as it offers a coffee lounge for solo travelers to meet up casually with like-minded people. It's a relaxed, informal arrangement that works well and puts no pressure on anyone. Long-term friendships and even marriages have resulted from meetings on cruises."

Cruise Ship Myths

Likewise, you probably shouldn't worry about getting seasick. In fact, Speakman says that you may not even realize that you're moving on a cruise ship.

She said, "Cruising has come an incredibly long way when it comes to adaptations at sea. Many ships have fin stabilizers that reduce the rolling and pitching of the vessel. Most of the time, you don't even realize you're moving until you hear the gentle hum of the engine. Worst case scenario, ginger teas, and biscuits are great at reducing seasickness."

When you're out on the high seas, your imagination may be working in overdrive. One common fear is of a shipwreck. They're afraid of the cruise ship ramming into another ship. But that's false.

She explained, "People who have never cruised before often say to me that they thought the ship would feel like a ferry,' says Gaynor. 'Cruising is miles apart! One of the world's largest ships, Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, can host just under 5,000 people, but it has so much space that I've sat for nearly an hour in the ship's outdoor Central Park enjoying a glass of wine and have seen no-one. Ships are so well-designed that they have neighborhoods and parts of the ship that can be very quiet."