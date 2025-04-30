Rodeo Hall Of Famer Roy Cooper Dies In Tragic House Fire

Rodeo hall of famer Roy Cooper has tragically died in what appears to be a house fire. The rodeo star was 69-years-old. He was also known as Super Looper.

Reports of his death surfaced on early Tuesday. Officials at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association confirmed his passing and mourned his death. They wrote of his legacy, "The PRORODEO Hall of Famer was Rookie of the Year in 1976 and won seven individual event world championships - six in tie-down roping, one in steer roping and one all-around crown - while dominating the competition, particularly throughout the 1980s."

Meanwhile, his son confirmed his passing as well.

"It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our Dad, The Super Looper, Roy Cooper," a statement shared on his son's Tuf Cooper's Facebook page, said. "We're all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment."

According to reports, the rodeo hall of fame icon died after a fire broke out at his Texas home and consumed the dwelling. Following his passing several local rodeo organizations mourned his passing.

Rodeo Hall Of Famer Dies

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooper family after the tragic accident that took place tonight," an Oklahoma rodeo group said. "The rodeo world will forever mourn the loss of Roy."

Another organization also mourned the star's loss.

"Roy wasn't just a legend in the arena—he was a legend in life," they said in a post. "He inspired so many with his strength, grit, and heart. Whether you knew him personally or admired him from afar, you knew he was someone special.."

"His love for rodeo, family, and friends ran deep, and he carried that love with quiet pride and unmatched character," they said. "Our hearts are broken. The world feels a little dimmer without his presence in it."

Andra Estes Beatty, a 2020 Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, remembered Cooper's contribution to the sport.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Roy Cooper, an eight-time world champion calf roper and a true legend in the arena," she said. "He inspired generations of cowboys and his legacy lives on. Praying for comfort and peace for his family during this time."