24-Year-Old Rodeo Star Trampled To Death By Rampaging Bull: "True Wyoming Cowboy"

A 24-year-old rodeo star has sadly died after being trampled by a rampaging bull. The incident happened during a youth rodeo in Texas. Sadly, a bull ended up smashing the young man to death during Xtreme Bulls event.

The animal ended up throwing the star off and then trampling him on the ground. Although first responders airlifted him to the hospital, he sadly passed away from his injuries. His death sent shockwaves through the community. Kendra Santos wrote, "Our rodeo family lost a talented young cowboy last night. There are no worthy words of sympathy at a time of such profound shock and sadness."

Rodeo Star Trampled To Death

Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar also said, "Prayers are with Dylan Grant, his family and the rodeo community."

Prior to his death, Dylan was a rising star in the rodeo world. So far, he had earned $15,000 for riding and also obtained a PRCA permit in 2018. He later bought a PRCA card in 2024. He was also on the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team as well. Following his death, the University of Wyoming wrote, "We are deeply saddened at the news of his death and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He was a true Wyoming Cowboy."

Meanwhile, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association paid tribute to the star as well.

It said, "The PRCA would like to send its thoughts and prayers to bull rider Dylan Grant's family, friends and the entire rodeo/bull riding community after Grant passed away after suffering injuries Thursday night during the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event in Wharton, Texas."

The incident comes just months after another rodeo star Zachary Naegele survived getting impaled by a bullhorn at the Conley Invitation Bull Riding Competition in Palmetto, Florida.

Of the incident, he said, "I saw the blood when I ran away and as soon as I got behind the chute I grabbed my chin because I thought the bull had busted my chin or jaw. But when I grabbed my jaw, the blood was still pouring out. If you've ever taken a syringe full of water and squirted it, that's how it looked coming out of my neck."