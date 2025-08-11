Riders Hang Upside Down For 20 Minutes After Getting Trapped On A Festival Ride

This story is exactly why I don't trust festival rides. Don't get me wrong, I will be the first one on the bumper cars or the spinning teacups. However, the rides that have me flipping upside down and all around, no thank you. At larger, more established parks, sure, why not? But something in my gut always told me not to trust these traveling carnivals or festivals. Now, after hearing the story of how riders had to hang upside down for 20 minutes after getting trapped on a festival ride, I dare say my opinion has just solidified.

Riders Hang Upside Down After Getting Trapped On Festival Ride

Boardmasters, a music festival in Cornwall, England, attracts many guests. Between the music and the carnival rides, who wouldn't have a good time? Perhaps the individuals who wound up getting trapped on a festival ride. People Magazine shares that "At least four people were stuck on top of the ride, which is approximately 180 feet high, when it temporarily halted." However, this temporary halt was not a minute or two. Instead, these riders were hanging upside down for nearly 20 minutes.

Video footage shows the terrifying moment when the attraction, Apollo 13, malfunctioned. The six-second clip shows those fortunate souls who got trapped on the bottom of the ride exiting. Those who were stuck at the top of the ride hung, suspended in mid-air. A Broadmasters spokesperson spoke out on the incident. According to their statement, the attraction "temporarily lost power." From there, "the ride automatically halted with people on board" as a safety precaution.

While that does make some sense, I doubt those riders who were hanging upside down for 20 minutes felt very safe. Talk about a head rush. Although this entire encounter seems absolutely terrifying, the spokesperson argues that "at no point were guests in any danger." While it was closed temporarily, Apollo 13 has since undergone a safety inspection, which it passed, and is now open for riders once again. However, I would be surprised if anyone is too eager to ride it right away.