Coast Guard Had To Rescue Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy After His Boat Lost Power

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy found himself adrift at sea with no help around after his boat lost power. He needed the assistance of the Coast Guard to rescue him.

Fortunately, the organization helped Portnoy out before his situation became too dire. The incident happened off Nantucket on Monday. The media founder took to social media to share what happened.

"Captain Dave almost was lost to the ocean," said Portnoy, saying the Coast Guard saved his life. He unhooked his boat in Nantucket not realizing he didn't have any power to the vessel. It soon floated out to sea. "No power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing; heavy, heavy winds," Portnoy said. "Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea."

His boat was a 28-foot "pleasure craft." It "broke free of its mooring in Nantucket Harbor and was drifting through the area."

Dave Portnoy Lost At Sea

He did his best to avoid crashing into any of the other boats in the harbor. Fortunately, he had a flare gun, which he fired trying to get someone's attention. He also screamed for help and flagged down "some girl in what looks like a rowboat." She boarded his boat and used her radio to call the Coast Guard.

The First Coast Guard District replied to Portnoy's post. They said that he was welcome and told him they said hi to his dog. "You're welcome, Dave. Tell Miss Peaches we said hi and remember to boat safe!" the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard towed his boat back to land.

"We are glad that he used distressed signals and applaud the Good Samaritan for having a VHF radio ready to hail the Coast Guard," the Coast Guard said. As for Portnoy, he's not sure when he'll go back out on the boat.

"It's a dangerous game, the sea's angry, my friends," he said. "Captain Dave may never go in the boat again."

Fans of his commented that they were glad he was safe. One wrote, "Cap'n Dave. Your grounded, no more high seas for you, could you imagine how Miss Peaches would be completely devastated without her papa? charter a boat next time cap'n"

Another wrote, "Captain Dave needs some SPF."

Another wrote, "God is good. All the time. So glad you survived. It sounds terrifying. Perhaps "Captain Dave" should just hire an experienced Captain to show him the ropes???"