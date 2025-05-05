"Wildlife is fascinating, cool, and amusing, but sometimes it's also a bit tricky!" the organization wrote in the caption. "Let us know what you see in the first photo in the comments below. Now look at the second photo to learn that what you see is not always necessarily what you think!"

As you can imagine, the mystery animal drew plenty of responses. But this one may win the internet. The commenter wrote, "I know the chupacabra when I see it."

Mystery Animal

However, several people theorized that the mystery animal was a lot less mythical. They believe that it was a camera-shy gray fox that got distorted by the camera angle. It turns out this was indeed the correct answer!

"A gray fox that looks like a pig due to the angle it is standing," the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation finally revealed. "At first glance, the photo might have tricked you into thinking that the animal pictured was a pig of some kind. However, with a closer look, you're actually looking at the back end of a gray fox! The tail is the portion that kind of looks like a pig head-gray foxes have a black stripe down their tail, and it's that marking that appears to be a pig's face. The face of the gray fox is bent down away from the camera."

Other people congratulated themselves for figuring out the animal. One wrote, "That tail is a dead nuts giveaway. Def gray fox."

Another wrote, "Yep, it looks like a north bound pig but it's actually a south bound fox."

So if you didn't get that one then better luck on the next mystery animal.