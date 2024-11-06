West Virginia Residents Baffled After Weird-Looking Mystery Animal Spotted In Park

There is a new mystery animal on the loose in West Virginia and it has people baffled. The unknown creature was spotted in a park among a herd of deer and now people are arguing over what the creature is.

Mystery Creature In West Virginia

PEOPLE Magazine shares that Brittany Keller was just on her way to work one morning when she stumbled upon a creature she had never seen before. As she drove through Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia she noticed a herd of deer. She was accustomed to the deer but not to the animal that was milling about with the herd.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The creature was a small, four-legged animal with a long tail. Brittany admitted to WSAZ that "Whenever I [meaning herself] stopped to take a better look, I realized that it was something I had never seen before." She shared the video with multiple park residents and no one seemed to have any idea what this mystery animal was.

Eventually, Brittany shared the mystery animal on social media, hopeful for some answers. Some users argued that it could be a sort of lemur. There is just one problem. As PEOPLE shares, "Lemurs are native to Madagascar, a country located over 9,000 miles away from West Virginia." So that means one of three things, this lemur somehow miraculously traveled far and wide, a lemur escaped a nearby zoo, or this is no lemur.

What Is This Mystery Creature?

Other argued against the lemur theory, suggesting that it more closely resembled a fox with mange. So far, no one has identified this strange creature with any degree of certainty. However, it was not the only mystery animal roaming around. Another strange creature was spotted, although this one was not in West Virginia. A wildlife conservation park in England also had a strange sighting.

However, it was not the same animal. The animal in England was a "mysterious winged and horned creature." That creature has also not been identified as of yet. It would appear that there are two great mysteries on our hands. Are these common creatures just in uncommon places, so they are throwing us for a loop. Or is it possible that we have just seen two undiscovered species?