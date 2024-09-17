Hiker Shocked By Mystery Animal Running Through Campsite, Turns Out To Be One Of Rarest Animals In North America

A shocked hiker had a surprise guest at their campsite in Montana. And it's a creature they've never seen before in their life. In fact, they needed the internet's help to identify the mystery animal. Taking to Reddit , the hiker asked his fellow netizens about what the animal could possibly be. He shared images of the small animal scurrying across the field. He wrote, "This guy walked right up to our cooking spot while camping in Montana, what could it be?"

The Redditor later revealed that they stumbled across the creature several years ago. The photos came from a three-day visit to Cracker Lake in 2017. "My wife and I had planned a backpacking trip in the park, but it was a really bad wildfire year," the poster recalled. "Shortly after we booked, the park closed all reservations due to the wildfires, so when we got to the lake, no one else was there and we had it to ourselves for the three days, with only an occasional day hiker visiting the area." That's when the mystery animal made it's appearance.

"Either the first or second night, the wind was absolutely whipping around the canyon we are in, and the air is thick with smoke, and we are quietly cooking our food in the designated food prep area, when my wife turns to her side and sees this guy about 10 feet from us," the poster said.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Several commenters quickly recognized the mystery animal as a Wolverine. And no, we're not talking about Hugh Jackman either.

One wrote, "Yeah that's one of the rarest mammals in North America. The Wolverine. Really really cool. Super jealous. They're one of those animals that even the biologists who study them have a hard time spotting."

Mystery Animal Is Wolverine

"Wolverine baby! You're so lucky to see one IRL [in real life]," another wrote. Yet another wrote, "Omg a Wolverine!!!!!!" Still, another wrote, "OMG what an amazing sighting. That shot with the face is a beautiful and clear picture too. I'm so jealous, getting to see a real wolverine in the wild is so special."

The original poster added, "[It] reared up a little bit on its hind legs when I stood up surprised, then started scampering away when I fumbled for my camera.... These are some of the better pictures I managed to get before it basically scaled up the side of the mountain we were next to."