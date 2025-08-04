Research Now Proves That The Great Outdoors Truly Is Beneficial For You And Your Mental Health

It turns out our parents weren't lying to us when they told us going outside was good for us. A new study is demonstrating all of the ways that the great outdoors benefits both your physical and mental health. So if you want to live the good life, make sure you get out and enjoy the beautiful world around you. Let's take a look at exactly how the great outdoors is beneficial for you and your mental health.

How Exactly Are The Outdoors Beneficial For You And Your Mental Health

It turns out that being outside does more than boost your mood. The NY Post shares information from recent studies that highlight just how beneficial being outdoors is. First and foremost, being outdoors encourages exercise. Not only is exercise great for your body and keeping physical ailments at bay, it also helps you cope with stress, depression, and anxiety. Being outside increases the chances you will be moving. For example, are you more likely to move your body at the park on a sunny day or on the couch in front of the TV? I think the answer is obvious.

Also, being outdoors can help foster social interaction. Rather than binge-watching Netflix alone in bed you can call you friend and go for a walk n the park. Or you could have a picnic or go for a bike ride. Getting up and out encourages you to bond with others, and that social bonding does wonders for mental health. Next, just getting some fresh air can improve your mood. Studies have proven that "our minds and bodies relax in a natural setting." Not to mention that time spent in nature has been linked to reduced anxiety and stress. A study in Denmark even suggested that children who grew up surrounded by more green space "had a reduced risk of mental disorders later in life."

Additionally, did you know that going outside can help you sleep better at night? That is because exposure to sunlight, particularly when you first wake up, helps synchronize your internal clock. Getting sunlight in the morning can help negate some of the negative side effects of all the artificial light we are exposed to in today's society. Speaking of the benefits of the sun, hello, how about Vitamin D. Not only does it help play a role in keeping your bones strong and healthy, but it also supports immune health and keeps your muscles and brain working at optimal function. Luckily for you, time spent in the sun helps with that as well.

How To Make It Work

I know what you may be thinking, but my day is so busy I don't have time to stroll through the park. Luckily for you, you don't need to spend hours outdoors to get these benefits. The NY Post shares that research indicates that just 15 minutes spent outdoors is beneficial for you and your health. Everyone has 15 minutes in their day. Read a chapter of a book on your deck. Walk out to the mailbox to get the mail and just stand out there for a bit, soaking up the sun.

If you work close enough, walk home one day. On the weekends or when you have a little more time, try to go places that feel more natural, like a park. Additionally, when in doubt, try to bring some nature into your home. You'd be amazed at what adding some plants to your space can do for your mental health.