TikTok Hack Shows Best Way To Pop A Squat And Poop In Great Outdoors

Let's face facts, when you've got to go...you've got to go. For most of us, we try to limit our bathroom encounters to times where we are near the appropriate facilities. However, there are times where we need to make due with what we have. If you are on a long hike or out camping in the wilderness you need to know how to properly relieve yourself. Yes, that's right there is an actual wrong way to go. So here is the best way to poop in the great outdoors.

Best Way To Poop In The Great Outdoors

If you asked me what you thought I would be writing about one day, I promise you this wasn't it. However, this is some key information for all my outdoorsy folks out there. First and foremost, you want to assess your surroundings. Is it clear of any potentially dangerous plants or wildlife? You do not want to be squatting over a patch of poison ivy.

Also, is it secluded? You do not want to be popping a squat for the whole world to see. Yes, it is a natural process but that doesn't mean the rest of us want to be a part of it. Okay, now that we have got the basics covered, it is time to talk about positioning. While the OG squat pose works well, some people lack the necessary leg strength...and aim. Luckily, campingworld shared a hilarious TikTok video that covers some other positions you can try. All of these fall under the category of the best way to poop in the outdoors.

The Pooping Pose: All The Ways To Handle Your Business

This video is honestly hilarious, but some of these poses make a lot of sense. If you are going to have to answer nature's call then you want to know the best way to do it. So what is the best way to poop outdoors? Well, as the video shows you have a variety of options.

Option one looks like it would be a personal favorite of mine, using nature to help you out. "The Branch Assist" allows you to get that proper form while allowing the tree to take some of the weight off our your legs. Next up, the log sit is a great option because it prevents the age old fear, which is accidentally get some of "nature's calling" on the back of your legs or your shoes. The log helps ensure that your excrements end up right where they need to. Although I do advise against actually placing your bottom on the log. Between bugs, fungus, and all other sorts of wild things, it is best to keep some distance. Instead push off of it and use it to hover.

The Possibilities Are Endless

The tree squat could be effective as well, but to me it reminds me of a wall sit which is always tortuous. I would not use that one unless you are ready to go right away so you don't need to hover for too long. Similarly, be careful where you are backing your buttocks up against, make sure the tree is free of anything like poison ivy or spikes.

Then, you have the rock leaning back pose. Honestly, this one seems a bit hard to me, but to each their own. Rather than just squatting, this one involves you leaning back on some rocks with your hands as well. While this ensures your droppings land where you want, it also requires a lot of strength and then wiping seems potentially problematic. We are not even going to discuss the last option, that seems like something that should be used as a last resort at all costs.

However as you can see, there are plenty of ways to relieve yourself out in the wilderness. I hope you have enjoyed learning the best way to poop in the great outdoors.