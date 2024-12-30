Remote Stealing Monkey Sets Off Home Panic Alarm

No more monkey business. A remote-stealing monkey ended up setting off a home panic alarm. Curious George just took things too far this time.

I bet the owner went bananas. Okay, I'm done with the monkey puns. But in South Africa, a monkey somehow broke into a home and stole a remote. It then set off an alarm at the home as a result. Security quickly responded to the home alarm to figure out exactly what happened.

Security company Mi7 National Group handled the call. As you can imagine, they were confused when they arrived at the house to find that a monkey had broken in.

"Under the impression that the client must have been under distress, several units were immediately dispatched to the home," the company wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

Monkey Steals Remote

No, it wasn't thieves looking for a big score. Instead, it was a tricky primate that broke into the home. The homeowner told responding security units that the monkey broke in and stole the remote. It then began pressing the emergency panic button repeatedly as it made its great escape.

"It then bolted from the premises, pressing the panic button several times as it hurried away, remote in hand," the firm recounted. "The panic signals only stopped once the monkey was out of range of the receiver."

Fortunately for the primate, the owner declined to have the security units go on a hunt for it. Instead, the owner recognized that the primate was probably gone.

"A great laugh was had, and a new panic button is currently on the way," the firm added.

Meanwhile, other people discussed their own monkey theft stories. One wrote, "They once came in my office looted all my flue meds n drank em up in the tree." Another wrote, "One got into my bedroom and was busy taking my lunch box with my diabetic testing kit ..he got a huge fright and dropped it and jumped out the window."

Yet another wrote, "In 2020 they looted my lunch box inside the guard house while i was on patrol in New Germany in Pine town."