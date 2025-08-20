What started as a manageable fire is now wreaking havoc across certain parts of Wyoming. The wildfire, known as the Red Canyon Fire, has been burning about 11 miles east of Thermopolis for days now. While it initially spread to about 20,000 acres, the fire has now spread to over 100,000 acres. The Red Canyon Fire has spread to the point where Gov. Mark Gordon has declared a fire emergency.

Red Canyon Fire Declared Emergency As It Devastates Ranches And Livelihoods

Ever since lightning struck last Wednesday, the wildfire has been burning out of control. As it spreads even further, the governor decided that it required more manpower to fight it and keep citizens safe. Cowboy State Daily shares that escalating the fire to "a higher priority not only brings in a new management team, but it also opens the door for more resources." There are now 425 people working on fighting this fire, along with countless resources. However, despite these resources and the extra manpower, the wildfire continues to burn strongly. This past Monday night, people from the Hot Springs County area gathered together to discuss the largest wildfire in Wyoming.

Unfortunately, it was not all good news. While the best efforts are being made, the Red Canyon Fire has still spread rapidly — devastating ranches and livelihoods in its wake. Patrick Johnson, fire behavior analyst with the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Management Team 2, in charge of fighting the fire, spoke with Cowboy State Daily. "Unfortunately, there is still a lot of fire out there," he claimed. However, he did share a sliver of good news. He argued that while the fire was previously leaving behind "dirty" burn that could potentially fuel another fire, that was no longer the case. Instead, the fire behavior analyst claims that it is more of a "continuous impact." "It's burning through all of the fuels, and it has a lower potential to spread around. It just makes it a little more predictable, a little easier to deal with in that aspect," he explained.

Fire teams continue to battle against this inferno, with the new number reaching 471 individuals fighting the Red Canyon Fire. Still, with all that effort, the fire remains 28% contained. Luckily, while it has affected ranches and livelihoods, the majority of the fire has affected just grass and bush. Hopefully, declaring it an emergency will enable its management to be expedited.