Last week, reports of a small wildfire about 14 miles east of Thermopolis broke out. At the time, firefighters seemed to contain the blaze. However, the following day it spread to an estimated more than 20,000 acres. This prompted some areas to evacuate. Now the blaze, which has been named the Red Canyon Fire, continues to spread, prompting more evacuation alerts.

Red Canyon Fire Continues To Spread, Prompting More Evacuation Alerts

Although Wyoming is no stranger to wildfires, I think this one is starting to give them a run for their money. While the fire began in just one section, Cowboy State Daily shares that it has since spread "in multiple directions about 11 miles east of Thermopolis." Additionally, the blaze now covers close to 100,000 acres. Now, it is entering Washakie and Fremont counties, which has prompted evacuation alerts in Fremont. A bolt of lightning sparked this whole debacle, and now fire teams are doing their best to manage the blaze. Tammy Boyd, spokeswoman for the Sierra Front Nevada Team 5 firefighting group, spoke to the outlet about the firefighting efforts.

"This is really challenging, and it's not the only fast-growing fire that's burning right now," she told them. Also, she mentioned that the weather is not helping the situation at all. Not to mention, "it's in difficult terrain and there are numerous high-value resources (threatened)." All of those factors make fighting the Red Canyon Fire even more difficult. In regard to those high-value resources, it is not just homes and ranches in those areas. In addition, there are oil fields and a high-voltage power transmission line. However, fire teams are doing all they can to manage the situation. Latest reports indicate that there are "more than 300 firefighters and other support personnel working the Red Canyon Fire." Most of them are located on the ground, doing what they can to protect the homes and ranches.

So far, only one barn has been lost in the blaze. While everyone hopes that is the last of the damage, Tammy worries it may not be the last of it. She worries about the potential of the fire reaching the oil and gas lines. However, bigger teams are scheduled to come in and assist with the fire management. Hopefully, the current evacuation alerts and plans will be the last, and this fire will soon get under control.