Reality Star Gives Major Health Update After Being Hospitalized After Skiing Accident

Reality star Mauricio Umansky hasn't been having a good week so far. The Buying Beverly Hills alum got injured during a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Umansky suffered a significant injury that left him hospitalized and needing surgery. But the good news is that the reality star appears to be on the mend. Umansky revealed that he broke his clavicle after what sounds like a pretty gnarly wipeout. Doctors had to put in 12 screws and a metal plate to piece the bones back together.

Fortunately for the reality star, it was a clean break. "I had surgery on my clavicle. It was a clean break," Umansky shared via Instagram Sunday. "I expect a speedy recovery. The doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital are the best. I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me."

He also wanted to take the fans, loved ones, and friends that sent him well wishes and reached out to him following his tumble on the slopes. He wrote, "I have felt so much love and support."

Reality Star Gives Update

The reality star injured himself while skiing on Friday. Umansky semi-documented the entire experience post-injury. The reality star filmed himself being transported by ski patrol down the slopes. From there, he shared snapshots of himself in the emergency room and hospital bed.

"I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, paramedics, Aspen Hospital, you're all the best," he posted. "Let's get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible."

It's been a wild few years for Umansky personally. Umansky and reality star Kyle Richards have an estranged relationship. Things seem to change daily for the two based upon the tabloids. More recently, Umansky was caught sharing a romantic moment with model Klaudia K. It appeared that the two were locking lips. Umansky seems to be moving on from his relationship with Richards.

But following the PDA, Richards was reportedly hurt that Umansky kissed the model. So who knows?

"Seeing Mau kiss that woman in Aspen — where he and Kyle have so many memories together as a couple — is especially hurtful," an insider told Page Six.