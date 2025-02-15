Reality Star Mauricio Umansky Rushed To The Hospital After Skiing Accident

Reality star Mauricio Umansky, estranged husband to Kyle Richards, has been hospitalized following a pretty gnarly skiing accident. The celebrity ended up being rushed to the hospital after wiping out on the slopes.

Fortunately, things weren't life-threatening, but it sounds like Umansky is going to be in a lot of pain for a while. Taking to social media, he revealed that he broke his clavicle. The reality star documented his trip to the hospital, including being carried down a snowy mountain by ski patrol. The footage focused on his face while he was being dragged on a snow sled down the slopes.

Umansky uploaded all of this to his Instagram Stories. He also shared a few snaps of himself at the hospital as well.

Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized

"I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, paramedics, Aspen Hospital, you're all the best," he wrote with a picture of himself in a hospital bed. He shared a photo of his X-ray showing the gnarly injury as well.

"Let's get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible," he said.

It sounds like Umansky will be out of action for a bit. Don't expect him to hit the slopes or ski anytime soon. Umansky has been in Aspen for several months, enjoying the winter weather and regularly skiing. Many saw it as the reality star taking a wellness trip after dealing with a lot of personal baggage recently.

Umansky and his wife Kyle Richards separated in 2023. Over the past two years, they've been establishing the boundaries of their relationships with some friction. However, it appears that Umansky has moved on and entered a relationship with model Klaudia K. The two were seen getting intimate in Aspen.

However, just days later, Richards appeared in Colorado and had a private talk with her husband. Later, Umansky's daughter Sophia also showed up in Colorado as well. Recently, he went to the movies with his daughters but dipped out early. He'll have a lot of TV watching in his near future as he heals.