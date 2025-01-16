Rare Plant At National Park Damaged After People Keep Illegally Driving On Dunes

Ahhh we all love a person who thinks they are above the law right? Wrong! So often people assume that rules don't apply to them. Then, for whatever reason, they choose to do the complete opposite of what the rules say. Here is the thing, rules are often put into place for a reason. For example, at national parks, if a sign tells you to stay away from an area I PROMISE THERE IS A REASON. Whether it is to protect you or local wildlife there is a method to the madness. Some people clearly missed the memo and now officials in California's Death Valley National Park are on the hunt. They are looking to identify the person who damaged a rare plant by illegally driving on the dunes.

Rare Plant Damaged By People Illegally Driving On Dunes

California's Death Valley National Park is home to the Eureka Dunes. While they are stunning to observe, it is illegal to drive on them. That is because these dunes house some incredibly rare plants that are considered to be 'threatened' under the Endangered Species Act.

A fact that this vandal either didn't know or chose to ignore when they went for their little joy ride. The Denver Gazette shares that the incident most likely occurred between late December and early January. The rare plant that was damaged is called Eureka dunegrass (Swallenia alexandrea). The thing about Eureka dunegrass is that it only grows on the sand dunes in Eureka Valley, nowhere else.

However, that is not the only damage that was caused. While this person was illegally driving on the dunes they also damaged eight other plants. Denver Gazette shares, "Over two miles of tracks were found on the dunes, presumably indicating that driving onto the dunes was no mistake."

Please use this other person's poor choices to guide you down a better path. When visiting national parks, follow all signs and stick to designated areas. If you have any information on the person who damaged the rare plant you can contact the National Park Service tipline at 888-653-0009.