Plans To Build Resort At Zion National Park Draws Plenty Of Backlash

Plans for a new resort, which is set to be built right alongside the massively popular Zion National Park, is drawing some serious attention from many concerned individuals.

According to ksl.com, it is the historic Trees Ranch west of Springdale will actually be the land that is transformed into a resort. As is such, the resort will be "nestled against Zion National Park." Moreover, the resort will sit in the path of the migratory wildlife in the area. Likewise, the Canaan Wilderness Area will also be affected by the new resort.

According to the Trees Ranch Project Plan, the entire development will be broken up into four phases. The first phase will start with 280 acres. In total, the four phases will potentially require the development of up to 1960.67 total acres.

The LLC behind the development is reportedly called Parunuweap Canyon LLC. The company's plans for the development include building not only a hotel but also several short-term rentals. Such a set-up would accommodate up to 350 guests each night. Parunuweap Canyon LLC also has plans for spa, swimming pool, horse center and tent campsites, as well as 25 private homes within the development.

Notably, it was an October 1st unanimous vote from the Washington County Commission which approved a change in zoning. The change will allow for more development upon the land than was previously allowed by the zoning ordinance.

Concern Builds As Plans For New Resort Development Have Many Wondering About The Future Of Zion National Park

Zion National Park is an absolute fan favorite, which makes the news of the resort development all the more controversial. The park itself was ranked as the eighth-best vacation spot in the entire United States by U.S. News and World Report.

A massive resort will certainly change the dynamics of any neighboring land, regardless of circumstances. But, in the case of Zion itself, the resort is even more threatening. Zion National Park is extremely special, as it is such a well-preserved stretch of southern Utah land. Capitalizing on the area is no new idea, but such a massive resort, being built so close to the park will undoubtedly change things.