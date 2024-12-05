Shell Shocked: Tortoise Targeted By Vandals Who Spray Paint It's Shell

Most people are not shocked when they see graffiti plastered across bridges or street signs. After all vandalism, while not preferable, is a common sight in certain areas. However, these vandals tried a different approach recently when they chose to spray paint a tortoise shell.

Turtle Targeted By Vandals

A local conservancy rushed to help two gopher tortoises when it was reported that vandals spray painted their shells. On November 22, the The Conservancy of Southwest Florida made a Facebook post sharing details about the two tortoises. While they admit that there were "no apparent injuries and the tortoises were in good health" that did not negate the horror that these poor creatures endured at the hands of the vandals. Many people are unaware that a turtle's shell is living tissue. The Conservancy states that in their post saying, "Paint on any turtle shell is problematic because the carapace is bone which is living tissue."

Something that these vandals probably did not take into account is how this spray paint could affect the turtles health. The Conservancy further explained, "By covering the carapace with paint, it affects the turtle from absorbing UV light, which can deform the shell along with being absorbed into the bloodstream." I am no turtle expert, but absorbing spray paint and all of the chemicals it contains into the bloodstream does not sound good to me. Furthermore, the Conservancy explains that the vandals that spray painted these turtle shells have now put them at greater risk of infection.

Their post states, "There is also the chance for respiratory infection because of how strong paint smells and there is a high chance that the paint that was use was sprayed onto the tortoise." You know how you often open a window to ventilate a room after you paint it. Well these tortoises cannot escape their shells, they are stuck inhaling those fumes constantly.

Tortoises Are Cared For After Vandals Spray Paint Their Shells

Both of the tortoise shells were fully covered in spray paint. One turtle was painted half hot pink and half blue. While the other was half gold and half pink. PEOPLE Magazine shared that one of the turtles also had paint on its head and back right leg. Removing the paint is proving to be a slow and tedious process for staff at the Conservancy. They need to remove small sections of paint in stages because it can be stressful for the tortoises. It is not an easy removal process. In addition, the staff is monitoring the health of the tortoises daily. After the vandals used spray paint on their shells, these tortoises need to be monitored continuously for respiratory infections.

Currently they are living and recovering together under the care of dedicated staff members. The Conservancy shared a video of them cleaning a tortoise shell and shared that the turtles "Are doing well and slowly recovering under our care." Best of luck to these tortoises who were the victim of heartless vandals.