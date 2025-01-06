Perry, The Real Life Inspiration For 'Shrek' Character Donkey, Dies At 30

It's a sad day for fans of Shrek. Because everyone's favorite wisecracker Donkey is dead. Well, at least, the real-life inspiration is. Perry the miniature donkey has died at 30.

Throughout its long life, Perry's biggest claim to fame was serving as the model for Donkey in the Shrek franchise. In a statement online, Perry's handler Jenny Kiratli confirmed that the donkey had died. Perry lived in a pasture in Barron Park in California. He passed away on January 2 after struggling with laminitis, a severe hoof disease. The park made the sad decision to euthanize the animal.

"He was a part of the whole community, and everyone is mourning for him. So many people knew him," Kiratli says. Perry made the pasture hs home from the age of 3. "The story that people tell is that he was meant to be a calming influence on polo horses — but he was feisty, so that didn't work out."